‘ZACC has Tendai Biti on the radar’ – Gutu

Former Finance minister Tendai Biti

MDC-T Vice President, Obert Gutu, has come out guns blazing alleging that millions of public funds disappeared in the now collapsed Interfin Bank under the watch of loudmouth, Tendai Biti who was the then Minister of Finance.

Gutu revealed that the matter was now under investigations by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

“Millions of public funds in US dollars disappeared in the now collapsed Interfin Bank Limited as a direct result of the fraudulent activities of some corrupt but loud-mouthed MDC Cabinet Ministers during the GNU era. This is not fiction. It’s a fact. ZACC is investigating,” said Gutu.

Asked by one Charlene Tariro as to whether the MDC-T strong man held a grudge against Biti, Gutu answered: “This isn’t a grudge. Corruption is corruption, regardless of who commits it. I will always speak truth to power. Let ZACC complete its investigations and then you will be shocked by the level of duplicity and corruption. It’s game on.”

According to well-placed sources, Biti allegedly instructed the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) to deposit over US$30m into two banks which have since collapsed.

The money was deposited into Interfin Merchant Bank and Renaissance Bank on separate occasions.

“Mr (James) Matiza (former NSSA general manager) claims that he was instructed by somebody at the Ministry of Finance (Mr Biti) during the government of national unity to deposit the money into the bank when it was known that the bank was distressed and was about to be closed,” the source said.

Relatedly, former directors of NSSA are also under investigation for giving themselves loans worth millions of dollars with some of the bankers also externalising money which they allegedly bought houses within South Africa.

Major investments were also allegedly made by NSSA by using pension funds (which were lost in the process) to build Harare’s Joina City Mall.

Biti was appointed as Finance Minister in 2009 through a unity government after disputed elections between former president Robert Mugabe and late Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai.

Biti was removed from office with the disbandment of the power-sharing government in 2013, leaving Government with a domestic debt of almost $5bn.