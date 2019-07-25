Mudariki to lead Sables against Uganda

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

SCRUMHALF Hilton Mudariki will lead the Zimbabwe Sables when they clash with Uganda in their second Victoria Cup rugby fixture in Kampala on Saturday.

Mudariki, who plays club rugby for English Championship side Jersey Reds, is captaining the Sables in the absence of skipper Brendon Mandivenga who picked up an injury in Zimbabwe’s 39-10 victory over Zambia at Harare Sports Club two weeks ago. Experienced forward, Jan Ferreira has been named as Mudariki’s deputy for the match against the Cranes.

Zimbabwe, who leave for Uganda on Friday, will be looking for a second win in the Victoria Cup after their convincing over Zambia in their opening fixture.

Hilton Mudariki in action

The yet to be capped trio of Aiden Burnett, Dudlee White-Sharpley and Rufaro Chikwaira are among those who are making the trip to Uganda.

Zimbabwe Sables squad:

Tyran Fagan, Matthew Mandioma, David Makanda , Jan Ferreira (captain), Godfrey Muzanargwo , Blithe Mavesere , Brian Nyaude , Aiden Burnett , Hilton Mudariki (captain), Kuziwakwashe Kazembe , Matthew McNab , Ngoni Chibuwe , Shayne Makombe , Takudzwa Kumadiro , Martin Mangongo , Keith Murray , Tatenda Rwenyu , Royal Mwale , Biselele Tshamala , Njabulo Ndlovu , Dudlee White – Sharpley , Rufaro Chikwaira , Takudzwa Chieza, Moses Gunda

Head Coach: Brendon Dawson

Assistant coach: Tonderai Chavhanga

Manager: Jason Maritz

Physiotherapist: Pauline Manyaya

