ENGLISH Premier League side Aston Villa have agreed a deal worth more than £11m for Club Brugge Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, Sky Sports News understands.

Nakamba had been refusing to train with the Belgian side after Villa’s first bid was turned down last month. The Bulawayo born star has had a good time in Belgium, where his profile has continued to rise.—SkySports/Sports Reporter.

