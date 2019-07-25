Court Dismisses Job Sikhala’s Application For Refusal Of Remand

Outspoken opposition MDC MP and lawyer Job Sikhala

Bikita Magistrates Court has dismissed MDC deputy chairperson, Job Sikhala’s application for the refusal of remand.

The Zengeza West legislator is facing allegations of subverting a constitutional governmentafter he remarked recently at an MDC rally in Bikita that his party would overthrow president Mnangagwa before 2023.

The State alleges that his remarks were in violation of section 22 (2) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 9:23).

Sikhala who is out on bail was further remanded to the 26th of August.

He had, through his lawyers, Aleck Muchadehama and others, made an application for the refusal of remand, arguing that there is no reasonable suspicion that Sikhala had committed an offence.

The State, however, opposed the application which was subsequently dismissed by Magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa at Bikita Magistrates Court.

More: ZBC News

Like this: Like Loading...