Supplementary Budget next week

Professor Mthuli Ncube

Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube is next week expected to unveil his mid-year Fiscal Review and Supplementary Budget Statement to give impetus to the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP).

This was said by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa in Harare yesterday while briefing journalists on the 26th Cabinet decision matrix.

“Cabinet considered a preliminary report by the Minister of Finance and Economic Development (Professor Mthuli Ncube) on the 2019 Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review. The Fiscal Policy Review confirmed the position that as a consequence of the reform measures being undertaken by Government, the country’s economy was now heading towards macro-economic stabilisation.

“However, a more comprehensive presentation on the subject matter will be made to Parliament during the Minister’s Mid-Year Fiscal Review and Supplementary Budget Statement scheduled for 31st July, 2019,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Journalists sought to know what Government was doing to address economic challenges which have seen the cost of living continue to “bite” ordinary Zimbabweans.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Government was preoccupied with how it could alleviate the plight of ordinary persons.

“Government is very much concerned about the challenges people are facing and very much concerned on how we can alleviate the challenges. These are the issues that are close to the heart of any Government mandated to look after the interests of the people. This is precisely what the Second Republic is all about.

“This is why in coming up with this macro-economic stabilisation we are looking at those issues so that we try to alleviate problems which our people are going through. This is why the Minister of Finance is not here because he is preparing to take it to Parliament. All those concerns are being considered,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Responding to questions on what the Government was doing to address continued price increase that have had the effect of eroding salaries, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza said the promulgation of Tripartite Negotiating Forum Act would help in discussing most of the challenges.

She said the creation of social dialogue platform meant that there was no need for people to hold protests.

“On prices and role of TNF, I am pleased to have that question because, quite seriously the prices are hurting, especially the most vulnerable in our society. However, the legislation of the TNF has enabled us to create a social platform whereby the voices of labour, employer and Government are able to be heard within the TNF. So this platform is to discuss the social economic issues affecting the country. We shall be meeting fairly soon in order to come up with a clear position on how we can reach a resolution that can enable better situation for those most affected by the current situation,” said Dr Nzenza.

“There is also a National Joint Negotiating Council which brings together Government and Apex council; we came to an agreement that this month there will be a 50 percent cushioning allowance of the current salary for the civil servant. The lowest paid worker will get $400 as the cushioning allowance. However negotiations will continue. As of August 1 we shall be looking once again at coming up with an equitable understanding and it is all subject to negotiations. Through this platform we will be able to discuss the social economic situation without having to go out in the street that is unlikely going to happen because we now have a social platform for dialogue.”

