ZACC speaks on Minister Prisca Mupfumira’s arrest

Loice Matanda-Moyo

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has confirmed that they have picked up Minister of Tourism Prisca Mupfumira over charges relating to the abuse of NSSA funds as pronounced by the Auditor General in her report.

“We can confirm that the Minister of Tourism is currently in our custody for questioning and possible due processes. We cannot respond to any questions at the moment as this is a live process. The press will be informed through a release later in the day. We will keep updating.” ZACC said in a statement.

The Commission assured Zimbabweans that they are working flat out to make sure that the law takes its course.

“Most people are raising concern on our action regarding the NSSA report and the AG report. We have these and we are working flat out to conclude investigations and allow the law to take a course. Its a process, one that will yield results.”

Member of Parliament of Norton Constituency Temba Mliswa is on record accusing Mupfumira of stealing and misusing NSSA funds to control ZANU-PF officials.

In one of the tweets, Mliswa said, “I heard Hon Mupfumira on the radio saying that there are outside people who are trying to infiltrate ZANU PF. This is a deflection of issues. There are no outsiders, she is doing the handiwork in destroying ZANU PF in Mashwest herself!

“Using stolen NSSA funds, she”s buying Abby Gava, Munondo and Nduna. The Chinhoyi School is not Mutisi, it is hers! Let us call for a lifestyle audit on Charles Mutisi. She pays the media in Mash West, using the money of poor pensioners. The NSSA Forensic Audit was the President first indication to whip people into line where corruption is concerned. I pushed for that forensic audit and I called out the likes of Kudenga in being implicated in that audit.

“I fed the information in the forensic audit report and I am eager to have it brought out. The President is a lawyer, he knows more than anyone that such reports must be followed through to their logical end. Corruption was the Vice of Mugabe in keeping corrupt people close.”