Photo: Mnangagwa arrives at Namibia state house

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in Nambia where he has met his Namibian counterpart Hage Geingob, for bilateral talks.

At the time of writing the two Southern African leaders were engaged in bilateral talks at the Namibian State House.

President Mnangagwa is on a three-day state visit. A number of agreements are expected to be signed on Friday.

His trip includes a journey to Walvis Bay tomorrow on Friday where he will officially open Zimbabwe’s Dry Port Facility.

