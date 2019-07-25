Fugitive killer in fresh murder charge

Sukoluhle Ndlovu, Midlands Correspondent

A man from Zvishavane man who fatally stabbed a fellow miner two years ago over a mine claim has appeared in court facing a fresh charge of murder after he allegedly recently stabbed a fellow imbiber over beer.

This was heard when Solomon Ndlovu Mthombeni (30) of Zudderberg Plots in Zvishavane appeared before Zvishavane magistrate Mr Shepherd Munjanja facing a count of murder, after he allegedly stabbed to death Tinashe Siziba following a misunderstanding over beer.

He was not asked to plead and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecuting, Mr Lloyd Mavhiza told the court that on 10 June at Oret Business Centre, Ndlovu had a misunderstanding with Siziba over beer and the misunderstanding degenerated into a fight.

“On the fateful day, the accused and the now deceased had a misunderstanding which turned into a fight. Ndlovu produced a handmade knife which he used to stab Siziba several times all over the body and left him for dead,” said Mr Mavhiza.

The court heard that after committing the heinous crime, Ndlovu fled from the scene while Siziba was taken to hospital.

“After committing the dreadful crime, the accused fled from the scene but ran out of luck as people who witnessed the incident unfold pursued and caught him. Siziba was quickly rushed to Zvishavane District Hospital and was later transferred to Gweru Provincial Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries,” said Mr Mavhiza.

While presiding over the matter, Mr Munjanja positively identified Ndlovu from the previous crime which he committed back in 2014 before fleeing while he was out on bail.

The State case for his previous case is that on 12 December 2014, Ndlovu approached Mazvienza Tofara in his homestead and asked him why he was mining in his claim.

Tofara denied the allegations and that did not go down well with Ndlovu who produced an Okapi knife and stabbed Tofara seven times and he died on the spot.

The matter was reported to police leading to Ndlovu’s arrest.

He fled after he was granted bail.

