The Sunday News

Five men in court for copper cable theft

Chidzambwa quits Warriors

ICC want suspended ZC board reinstated unconditionally, SRC unmoved

LATEST: Zimbabwe Agricultural Show dates changed

JUST IN: Zimbabwean official goes missing from netball world cup amid asylum fears

Ariel Sibanda makes it to Warriors squad

JUST IN: VP Chiwenga leaves South Africa for medical tests in China

Sadc reaffirms support for ED�™S leadership

�˜I was told I would never walk again’ . . . Clive Chigubu on illness, comedy and finding God

Bosso continue hunt for three points

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter FIVE Bulawayo men have appeared in court facing charges of illegal possession and trade in copper worth more than $3 000. Nhlanhla Ndebele, Ntando Nkomo, Cornelius Moyo, Sisa Nkomo and Talent Ngwenya appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklyn Mkhwananzi last week and were remanded in custody to Friday for trial. Presenting […]

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter

FIVE Bulawayo men have appeared in court facing charges of illegal possession and trade in copper worth more than $3 000.

Nhlanhla Ndebele, Ntando Nkomo, Cornelius Moyo, Sisa Nkomo and Talent Ngwenya appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklyn Mkhwananzi last week and were remanded in custody to Friday for trial.

Presenting the case for the State, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said three of the suspects were caught red handed working on the copper.

�œMoyo, Nkomo and Ngwenya were found cutting the material and upon interrogation they implicated Ndebele and Nkomo. Police also quizzed the tenant of the house who revealed that the copper had been brought by Nkomo in a white Toyota Quantum and requested they worked on the said metal,” said Mr Dlodlo.

He said police managed to recover 244 kilogrammes of copper wire valued at $3 050. The gang is alleged to have stolen the copper from the National Railways of Zimbabwe, sometime between last month and this month. They were arrested by detectives from the CID Minerals Flora and Fauna Unit on 2 July in Emganwini suburb, following a tip-off by members of the public.

@peterkmatika

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter ZIMBABWE senior national football team coach, Sunday Chidzambwa has resigned with immediate effect from his post, days before the Warriors take on Mauritius in an African Nations Championship qualifier. In a brief resignation letter, Chidzambwa said Wednesday 24 July was his last day at work with the veteran gaffer expressing […]

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE senior national football team coach, Sunday Chidzambwa has resigned with immediate effect from his post, days before the Warriors take on Mauritius in an African Nations Championship qualifier.

In a brief resignation letter, Chidzambwa said Wednesday 24 July was his last day at work with the veteran gaffer expressing his appreciation to the Zimbabwe Football Association for the time he has had as national team coach.

�œThe letter serves to notify you of my decision to resign from my position of coach of the Zimbabwe men�™s football team with immediate effect. My last day at work will be the 24th of July 2019. I wish to convey my profound gratitude to the Association for the time that I have served as the national team coach,�™�™ Chidzambwa wrote to Zifa president Felton Kamambo.

Chidzambwa�™s resignation comes at a time when the Warriors are in camp ahead of the Chan qualifying fixture against Mauritius away on Sunday. The veteran coach was in charge when the Warriors bowed out at the group stage at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where he was leading them for a second time, having been the first mentor to take the Warriors to Afcon in 2004 in the North African country.

@Mdawini_29

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter THE International Cricket Council has asked that the Sports and Recreation Commission suspended Zimbabwe Cricket board be reinstated without any conditions, failure which Zimbabwe's membership will be terminated. In a letter sent to ZC on Wednesday, ICC chief executive officer Manu Sawhney confirmed the board's decision to suspend Zimbabwe's membership […]

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE International Cricket Council has asked that the Sports and Recreation Commission suspended Zimbabwe Cricket board be reinstated without any conditions, failure which Zimbabwe�™s membership will be terminated.

In a letter sent to ZC on Wednesday, ICC chief executive officer Manu Sawhney confirmed the board�™s decision to suspend Zimbabwe�™s membership for violating Article 2.4 (D) of the world cricket governing body�™s constitution which states that �œEach Member must at all times manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government (or other public or quasi-public body) interference in its governance, regulation and/or administration of Cricket in its cricket playing country (including in operational matters, in the selection and management of teams, and in the appointment of coaches or support personnel”.

Due to the suspension, Zimbabwe are deprived of all its rights as a member of ICC, shall not receive any distribution of surplus from ICC revenues, will have no rights to participate in any ICC Events or Cricket sanctioned by the ICC and will have no rights to attend or vote at any meetings.

The ICC has provided conditions for which they can review Zimbabwe�™s membership status, one of them being that the Tavengwa Mukuhlani led ZC board, which was elected on 14 June in Victoria Falls must be restored back to office immediately unreservedly.

�œShould you wish the ICC to reconsider your suspension, you are required to take all relevant steps to ensure that the Board of Zimbabwe Cricket elected on 14 June 2019 is unconditionally reinstated forthwith and, in any event, no later than 8 October 2019 so that the ICC Board can review the matter when it convenes on 12 October 2019 for its next meeting. You are also required to provide satisfactory evidence to ensure that the Zimbabwe Cricket will administer its affairs free of external interference and influence,�™�™ Sawhney said.

If there is no agreeable response, the ICC will proceed with action which includes bringing an end to Zimbabwe�™s membership.

�œShould the ICC not receive a satisfactory response from you on the above terms, within the stipulated time-frame, the ICC reserves its right to take such further action as it deems appropriate including to proceed by way of termination of your membership as provided for in the Articles of Association,�™�™ said Sawhney.

Meanwhile, the SRC board has scoffed at the communication from the ICC, with the board stating that since the letter was not sent to them, they do not have to act on anything contained in it.

�œSRC and the interim committee of ZC are not required to do anything in terms of that correspondence, and in particular, attending to the stated terms and conditions for review of the suspension.

�œFor the avoidance of doubt, until the suspended ZC board ensures for its reinstatement as required of it by the ICC, the interim committee will stay in office and see to the discharge of its mandate as set out in its terms of reference,�™�™ read part if the SRC statement.

The SRC said they have confidence in the ability and willingness of the suspended board members of ZC in ensuring for an outcome that is in the best interests of the game. In consultation with the interim committee, the SRC stated that they were now attending to the welfare issues of ZC contracted players and employees.

Zimbabwe national women�™s cricket players have also weighed in on the unending saga by writing to the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry asking her to intervene to ensure that they realise their dreams. The Lady Chevrons are meant to participate in the ICC Women Twenty20 World Cup Qualifier to be staged in Scotland form the end of August to the beginning of September but with the country�™s national teams barred from taking part in ICC events that would not be possible.

Already, four members of the Lady Chevrons, Musonda, Sharne Mayers, Tasmeen Granger and Anesu Mushangwe have been barred from taking part in the Women�™s Development Global Squad in England. The four, together with their coach Adam Chifo were meant to leave for England on Thursday but have been informed by the ICC that they will not be allowed to take part in the development initiative because of Zimbabwe�™s suspension.

Dumisani Nsingo, Senior Farming Reporter ORGANISERS of the newly branded annual Zimbabwe Agricultural Show, Zimbabwe Agricultural Society (ZAS) have changed dates for this year's exhibition forward. In a press statement ZAS chief executive officer Dr Anxious Masuka said this year's showcase, which had initially been penciled to be held from 26 to 31 August has […]

Dumisani Nsingo, Senior Farming Reporter

ORGANISERS of the newly branded annual Zimbabwe Agricultural Show, Zimbabwe Agricultural Society (ZAS) have changed dates for this year�™s exhibition forward.

In a press statement ZAS chief executive officer Dr Anxious Masuka said this year�™s showcase, which had initially been penciled to be held from 26 to 31 August has been brought forward to run 19 to 24 August as part of the organisation�™s efforts to realign the event with the national and international calendar.

�œEarlier we invited you here to announce our rebranding and show dates and we advised that the show is to be held on 26 to 31 August 2019. However, owing to the need to realign our calendar with both national and international stakeholders, while ensuring that we retain relevance and growth, we are now bringing back the Show a week earlier to 19 to 24 August 2019,” he said.

The Show was rebranded from the Harare Agricultural Show to the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show in an effort to enhance the exhibition�™s national outlook.

ZAS sincerely apologized for an inconvenience that might have been caused to all its stakeholders due to the change of dates but hinted that the move was likely to transform the exhibition.

�œWhile we note that some of our stakeholders might be affected by the change of date, we emphasise this has been done to ensure the Show experience is unforgettable, transformational and impactful as we move further and beyond the Harare Agricultural Show,” said Dr Masuka.

He also said for the first time since 2016, the Show was likely to be officially opened by a Head of State.

�œIn addition, to the change of dates, we would like to inform you that we are likely to have a visiting Head of State as the Guest of Honour. The last time our Show was opened by a foreign dignitary was in 2016 when we hosted the Vice President of Sierra Leon,” said Dr Masuka.

@DNsingo

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter CHAOS has gripped the Zimbabwe Gems camp in the United Kingdom after a member of the travelling delegation reportedly disappeared from team base hours before the team departs for home tonight. "The guy has disappeared from our base and is nowhere to be found. He was actually a surprise delegate […]

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

CHAOS has gripped the Zimbabwe Gems camp in the United Kingdom after a member of the travelling delegation reportedly disappeared from team base hours before the team departs for home tonight.

�œThe guy has disappeared from our base and is nowhere to be found. He was actually a surprise delegate here as he is not even an executive member of the Zimbabwe Netball Association (Zina). He only came by because he is a younger brother to one of the executive committee members. It turns out he just wanted to get a United Kingdom visa using netball and Zina officials knew that. Authorities here have been informed,” said a source from the UK who preferred anonymity.

Zimbabwe Gems finished eighth in their maiden Vitality Netball World Cup appearance where their performance warmed the hearts of many supporters across the global stage.

More details to follow…

Sports Reporter WARRIORS coach Sunday Chidzambga has named 32 players in the provisional squad for back to back CHAN qualifiers vs Mauritius. 1st Leg – 28 July 2019 (Mauritius) 2nd Leg – 4 August (Barbourfields). The tournament is locally based players only. Goalkeepers Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn), Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Talbert Shumba (Chapungu), Nelson Chadya […]

Sports Reporter

WARRIORS coach Sunday Chidzambga has named 32 players in the provisional squad for back to back CHAN qualifiers vs Mauritius. 1st Leg �“ 28 July 2019 (Mauritius) 2nd Leg – 4 August (Barbourfields). The tournament is locally based players only.

Goalkeepers

Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn), Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Talbert Shumba (Chapungu), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Defenders

Lawrence Mhlanga (FC Platinum), Partson Jaure (Manica Diamonds), Ian Nekati (ZPC Kariba), Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Harare City), Byron Madzokere (Yadah Stars), Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn), Qadr Amini (Ngezi), Frank Mukarati (Ngezi Platinum), Donald Dzvinyai (Triangle)

Midfielders

Ralph Kawondera (Triangle), Kudzai Chigwida (Triangle United), Kelvin Madzongwe (Fc Platinum), Nqobizitha Masuku (Highlanders), Innocent Mucheneka (Chicken inn), Richard Hachiro (Herentals), Donald Teguru (Ngezi Platinum), Never Tigere (Fc Platinum), Blessing Sarupinda, Ronald Chitiyo Phenias Bhamusi (Caps), Leeroy Mavunga (Yadah), Ian Nyoni (Chapungu), Malvin Gaki (Chicken inn), Nigel Makumbe (ZPC).

Strikers

Clive Augusto (Chicken Inn), Evans Katema (Dynamos), Prince Dube (Highlanders), Aubriel Chirinda (Chicken Inn)

Harare Bureau Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has left South Africa for China for further medical tests. This follows the decision by Zimbabwe and China to allow Chinese experts to join fellow experts in Zimbabwe, South Africa and India in attending to the Vice President. VP Chiwenga has been recovering in South Africa with President Mnangagwa […]

Harare Bureau

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has left South Africa for China for further medical tests.

This follows the decision by Zimbabwe and China to allow Chinese experts to join fellow experts in Zimbabwe, South Africa and India in attending to the Vice President.

VP Chiwenga has been recovering in South Africa with President Mnangagwa last week confirming that the Vice President�™s health was improving.

Last week, President Mnangagwa said VP Chiwenga was now able to do physical exercises on his own, an indication that he was on the road to recovery.

In a statement on Monday, Presidential Spokesman, Cde George Charamba confirmed the latest developments.

�œFollowing last week�™s Presidential statement on Vice President CGDN Chiwenga�™s health and recovery status, the Office of the President and Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that the Vice President this week left for the People�™s Republic of China where he is set to undergo further medical tests.

�œHis relocation to China, which builds on the satisfactory recovery progress he has been making, follows weekend discussions at the highest level between Governments of Zimbabwe and China at which a decision was taken to allow Chinese medical experts to join their counterparts from Zimbabwe, South Africa and India in attending to the Vice President.

�œThe Office will keep the nation updated on the progress the Vice President continues to make towards full recovery,” said Cde Charamba.

President Mnangagwa�™s clarification is set to pour cold water on some sections of the media who have been publishing speculative stories on VP Chiwenga�™s health.�”The Herald.

From Caesar Zvayi in LUSAKA, Zambia PRESIDENT Mnangagwa's pending assumption of the chairmanship of the Sadc Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation is indicative of the region's confidence in the Government of Zimbabwe and repudiation of the opposition's claims of a crisis of legitimacy, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo said […]

From Caesar Zvayi in LUSAKA, Zambia

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa�™s pending assumption of the chairmanship of the Sadc Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation is indicative of the region�™s confidence in the Government of Zimbabwe and repudiation of the opposition�™s claims of a crisis of legitimacy, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo said yesterday.

President Mnangagwa is set to succeed Zambian President Edgar Lungu as chair of the Organ Troika at the 39th Sadc Summit set for Dar es Salaam, United Republic of Tanzania next month; and will steer the organ till the 40th Summit in 2020.

The Organ on Politics, Defence and Security was formed in June 1996 with the objective of supporting, achieving and maintaining security and the rule of law in the region.

Speaking after the Organ Troika meeting held at Mulungushi International Conference Centre here yesterday, Dr Moyo said Zimbabwe�™s pending chairmanship had been well received.

�˜�˜The confidence which has been accorded Zimbabwe by member States to take a leadership role in the Organ means in fact the issue of legitimacy is dead and buried; in fact, it died a long time ago, that is why it cannot be recycled as an issue for political relevance and expediency,�™�™ he said.

�˜�˜This means confidence on the part of Zimbabwe by the Sadc region.

It means faith in Zimbabwe and Zimbabweans and above all confidence in and indications of stability in Zimbabwe, which is going to be able to take a leadership role in peace and security matters in the region.

So it is not a mean responsibility.

It means the democracy of the country has matured to an extent that we are now going to have a responsibility as Zimbabwe of oversight, oversight of all the elections which are going to be taking place in the region, and there is quite a lot of them packed from October going forward,�™�™ he added.

MDC-Alliance leader, Mr Nelson Chamisa, refused to concede defeat and claims to be on a diplomatic offensive to sell his cause in the region, a claim that rings hollow in light of Sadc�™s endorsement of last year�™s harmonised elections, and Zimbabwe�™s pending assumption of leadership of the Troika.

The ministerial meeting deliberated on, among other things, the region�™s inter-State politics and diplomacy, and the political and security situation, especially in the Kingdom of Lesotho.

The ministers also reviewed reports on elections held in the period between July 2018 and June 2019 and congratulated the victors and people of Zimbabwe, South Africa, Malawi, Madagascar and the DRC for conducting peaceful, free and fair elections.

Zimbabwe, as chair, is scheduled to host the next MCO (ministerial committee of organ) meeting next year.

Dr Moyo was accompanied by Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Cain Mathema, State Security Minister Owen Ncube, Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Philip Valerio Sibanda and service chiefs.

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday Life Reporter EVERYTHING in life, at least for award winning comedian Clive Chigubu, has the potential to be a joke. For example, when medical practitioners told him that he might not able to walk again because of a recurring spinal illness, his first thought was how he would never be able to call […]

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday Life Reporter

EVERYTHING in life, at least for award winning comedian Clive Chigubu, has the potential to be a joke.

For example, when medical practitioners told him that he might not able to walk again because of a recurring spinal illness, his first thought was how he would never be able to call himself a stand-up comedian if he could not stand up.

Standing up, and not walking, was the first thing that popped into a mind that finds humour even in the joyless occasions and circumstances in life.

�œThe term stand-up comedy means you have to be standing up to tell any jokes so already my dreams of being a comedian were almost shattered,” he told Sunday Life with a laugh.

That he could find humour in such a situation is testament to Chigubu�™s character, the character of a man who laughs in the face of tragedy and always seems like he has a smile dancing on his lips and a laugh itching to explode from his chest.

But for a while things last year were not funny for Chigubu. With a spinal ailment related to meningitis, he had to come to terms with that he might never be the same again.

�œI was told that I would never walk again because I had a spinal problem resulting from meningitis. So they removed something from my spine and chances were high that I would never be able to walk again or I would lose my memory,” he said.

While some might have received such news with trepidation, for Chigubu the diagnosis changed his whole outlook on life. For one, it made him lose all the fears that had dogged him when he had his full health.

�œI remember that people were very down at home but I looked at it as a test of faith. I started to lose all fear and look at life with a brave face. That�™s the spirit that I carry now. My body is small but my spirit is huge. I�™m way bigger now and I�™m not even scared,” he said.

The two months he spent bed-ridden after the operation hospital were also a test of his standing in public as hospital staff made it a point to give him the best treatment.

�œThe staff definitely treated me differently. Somehow they kept on encouraging me because I wanted to rush my recovery. They told me to take my time. Perhaps because I�™m so well known they might have feared to mess up the operation. But the staff at that hospital were also just amazing. I can never thank them enough and even now I pop in now and then to thank them for what they did for me,” he said.

For years Chigubu has been regarded as one of the Bulawayo arts scene�™s wild sons, a carefree young man who could never get accused of saying no to a bit of fun. However, ever since battling ill health, Chigubu has found God and his wild days are seemingly over.

�œI grew up in a Christian family but this is something that has grown in me over the last three years . . . I would just say during the time that I was ill, that was the time that I came closer to God. When people say you�™ll meet God you might think that this is someone you�™ll encounter in human form but that�™s not the case. He is just someone that comes and you feel it within. During the time when you�™re down I think that�™s when you meet God and you understand he�™s way bigger than you,” he said.

At church, he said, he hoped to find the answers that had thus far been eluding him in life.

�œIf you look at us as Zimbabweans, the problems that we face need some form of spiritual guidance. We�™ve got questions but very few answers so who do we turn to? We turn to God. If you look at these new churches that are opening they also steal money from the poor. So while you�™ll be going to church with your own problems you also end up getting conned. So how do you get stronger? You look at the old churches,” he said.

The comedian has chosen one of the country�™s more traditional churches instead of the trendy prosperity congregations frequented by younger people because at Brethren in Christ he felt he could at least find a semblance of equality.

�œOn 1 January I went to Brethren in Christ because I believe that�™s the church that doesn�™t care if you�™re rich or poor. There are no front row sits and so I went to church and a pastor called Hlongwane knows me and when I was there he told the congregation that, �˜today we have Chigubu in the house of the Lord.�™ In church there�™s no celebrity, because God is way bigger that any of us and the gift that I have actually belongs to him. I went to that kind of church because the more you grow spiritually the more you realise that whatever gift I have was given to me by a higher power and it�™s up to me to gain an understanding of how to use that gift accordingly. People used to see a talented Clive but now people will see a talented and hard-working Clive,” he said.

One of the comedian�™s motivations in turning around his life, he said, was the birth of his daughter in 2017.

After regaining his health and locating his spiritual compass, Chigubu said the next thing for him was to regain his position at the top of the food chain in local comedy.

Before his hiatus, he felt that his act had been too stale and predictable for an audience that loved to be tickled by jokes that are fresh and new.

�œThere was a time when I felt I wasn�™t putting any more effort. I started to ask myself why I wasn�™t even feeling nervous when I went on the stage anymore. The Bulawayo audience is beautiful because they love you at first but soon they show you signs that you should work harder on your craft because you�™ve not yet made it. So I appreciated that and I started to relook at myself,” he said.

Chigubu, who debuted an episode of his new show called Bulawayo Broadcasting from the Chambers a few weeks ago, said he wanted to bring something fresh and new to a comedy scene he felt was now running out of ideas.

�œI want to bring back that theatre feel to comedy. Comedians these days go on stage and saying �˜this other day I was chilling with so and so . . .�™ and I feel like this is now stale. So how do I bring a different feel to comedy and at the same time revolutionarise it? So that�™s basically what I have been working on. It�™s that and my TV show,” he said.

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter HIGHLANDERS continue with their quest for the elusive three points when they face Manica Diamonds at Vengere Stadium in Rusape this afternoon. Bosso, under the tutelage of Mandla "Lulu" Mpofu are yet to pick up maximum points with two draws from the same number of matches. They managed to earn a […]

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS continue with their quest for the elusive three points when they face Manica Diamonds at Vengere Stadium in Rusape this afternoon.

Bosso, under the tutelage of Mandla �œLulu” Mpofu are yet to pick up maximum points with two draws from the same number of matches. They managed to earn a 1-1 draw away to Ngezi Platinum Stars before they got a similar result when they faced defending champions FC Platinum at Barbourfields Stadium last Sunday.

Mpofu will miss today�™s fixture due to bereavement after he lost his brother who is being laid to rest today. His assistant Bekithemba Ndlovu will take charge of the team as Bosso continue their search for the hard to secure three points. Highlanders have only picked up maximum points three times this season from 14 matches and are enduring one of their worst starts in recent years. The former Bosso skipper, who watched Manica Diamonds lose to Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve Stadium last Saturday, is convinced they will walk away with the three points this afternoon.

�œWe saw them play Chiefs and we played FC Platinum but when they come to us it won�™t be the same. From what I saw at Luveve I think we have got a good chance of getting three points when we go away,�™�™ Ndlovu said.

He is, however, wary of the venue, with Bosso having lost 1-0 to Mutare City Rovers the last time they played at Vengere last season. Ndlovu feels that because it is an uneven pitch, Vengere does not encourage a passing game that Highlanders love to play.

�œVengere is a small field, uneven so the ground can make it difficult for a team that is not used to playing their normal football, like us we like playing a passing game but at Vengere we cannot pass especially at the back when we are trying to build, you make a lot of mistakes,�™�™ he said.

The only way Bosso can pick up maximum points according to �œSuper” is if the boys put up a battle.

�œI think it will be up to fighting of the boys because it will be difficult to play football to get our three points. It�™s a game which we can win, it�™s a game in which we can get our first set of three points.”

Bosso and their opponents are not far apart on the log, with Luke Masomere�™s men a point ahead of Amahlolanyama.

Masomere has at his disposal a number of experienced players who have seen it all on the local scene. Ismael Lawe, Peace Makaha, Jorum Muchambo, Carlton Munzabwa, Stephen Sibanda, Nelson Tachi, Marshal Mudehwe, Benjamin Marere and Pritchard Mpelele are seasoned players capable of giving Bosso a tough time. Highlanders, who go into today�™s battle without their injured creative midfielder Divine Mhindirira, will look to skipper Ariel Sibanda, Peter Muduhwa, Tendai Ndlovu, Brian Banda, Nqobizitha Masuku, Ray Lunga, Cleopas Kapupurika, Prince Dube and Mbongeni Ndlovu in their pursuit of three points from Vengere.

While Bosso look east, another fallen giant Dynamos face Caps United in the Harare derby at Rufaro while TelOne clash with Mushowani Stars at Luveve.

�” @Mdawini_29

