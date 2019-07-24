Chief calls for eviction of illegal settlers

Michael Magoronga Midlands Correspondent

Zhombe Chief, Weight Gwesela, has called on settlers who illegally occupied land along the Mbembeswane River to relocate in a move meant to ensure their safety and curb environmental degradation.

Chief Gwesela told delegates at a water awareness campaign in Zhombe recently that besides practicing river bank cultivation, about 20 families settled along the river are also at risk of in case of flooding.

“We want the illegal settlers who have occupied the area to be moved from the place. We are not against the idea of people having farming land but we are against illegal settling,” said Chief Gwesela.

He said he has since raised the matter with Kwekwe District Administrator Mr Fortune Mpungu who promised to look into the matter.

More to follow

