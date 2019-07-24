JUST IN: Satellite local authorities warned over unplanned settlements

Blessings Chidakwa and Lynn Munjanja

THE Commission of Inquiry into Urban State Land has warned satellite local authorities from parceling out residential stands without first making arrangements with councils providing essential services.

This was said on Wednesday in reference to Zvimba Rural District Council which is in the eye of a storm after it allocated about 1 500 residential stands at Haydon Farm in Mt Hampden while relying on Harare City Council for services but with no formal arrangement.

Haydon farm is 744, 46 hectares in size and was gazetted in 2000.

Speaking during public hearings for Mashonaland West Province at Haydon Farm, Commissioner Petronella Musarurwa said satellite towns required proper planning as some of the mother councils they would want to rely on are already overburdened, as the case with Harare.

