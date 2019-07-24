Government reactivates systems on Ebola

Paidamoyo Chipunza and Tapiwa Mutizamhepo

Government has reactivated its response and communication plans against Ebola following the declaration by the World Health Organisation (WHO) recently that the outbreak was now a ‘public health emergency of international concern.’

In its declaration, WHO noted that the risk of Ebola spreading in the rest of the region was also high.

In an interview on Wednesday, Health and Child Care Secretary Dr Agnes Mahomva said Government was on high alert and teams were already working on reactivating response processes and procedures that were once put in place in 2013, when a similar risk was advised of.

