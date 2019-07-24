Chidzambwa resigns as Warriors coach

Langton Nyakwenda

SUNDAY CHIDZAMBWA has resigned as head coach of the Warriors as the Joel Ngodzo drama unfolds.

After bowing down to public pressure and finally including the on fire Caps United midfielder into the Warriors’ squad for Sunday’s African Nation Championships (CHAN) preliminary tie in Mauritius, Ngodzo turned up for camp Wednesday morning without a valid travel document, hours before the veteran coach sensationally tendered his resignation letter.

The Sunday Mail could not immediately get the official communication from Zifa spokesman, Xolisani Gwesela, who, however, confirmed that Ngodzo turned up for camp without a valid travel document.

With the Warriors set to leave for Mauritius Thursday morning, Zifa has a few hours to deal with Chidzambwa’s resignation.

The departure of Chidzambwa was highly anticipated after the gaffer led the Warriors to their worst ever Afcon finals performance last month.

Zimbabwe bowed out at the group stage with a single point and a goal from three matches against Egypt, Uganda and DR Congo.

The country’s most successful gaffer finally threw in the towel Wednesday afternoon as he faced a barrage of criticism from a local football fraternity that was not amused by his decision to omit Ngodzo from the CHAN squad despite the Caps United player being one of the best players on the local scene.

Ngodzo’s exclusion from the initial squad despite his spirited performances for Caps United, especially his super show in Sunday’s Harare Derby at Rufaro, dominated both mainstream and social media, until Chidzambwa acceded on Tuesday night.

