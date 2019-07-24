ZiMA clears the air

Norman Muchemwa

The Zimbabwe Medical Association (ZiMA) has set the record straight in the way it is operating, contrary to some assertions labelling medical practitioners as extortionists.

Medical practitioners have been accused of being greedy and choosing money ahead of committing to the Hippocratic Oath.

Addressing members of the media at its headquarters in the capital Wednesday afternoon, ZiMA secretary-general, Dr Sacrifice Chirisa, said they are committed to providing services to patients.

He, however, accused medical aid societies of not honouring their services, hence breaking the law.

“ZiMA would like to put the record straight. ZiMA is saddened by stray and inflammatory comments towards its members in the media,” he said.

“While medical practitioners have not been spared by the current turbulent economic environment, they continue to committedly offer their services. Of note, medical aid societies, have not paid for doctors’ services in full and on time with some having outstanding claims dating back as far as 2015.

“Medical aid societies are not paying on time and in full, therefore, breaking the law,” said Dr Chirisa.

Premier Service Medical Aid Society (PSMAS), he said, has not paid medical practitioners for the past seven months and has refused to increase tariffs as proposed and agreed to by the Association of Health Funders of Zimbabwe (AHFoZ).

This year, Dr Chirisa said, AHFoZ increased tariffs twice in February and July, but none of its members complied.

He took a swipe at mushrooming medical aid firms that are collecting subscriptions from their patients, funds which are being diverted to pay services for non-member benefits resulting in members incurring huge shortfalls.

Further, the association raised a red flag on the conflict of interest where the insurer becomes the service provider, resulting in the former directing patients to their own institutions.

Dr Chirisa said the move is unethical and results in some practitioners targeting to clear patients’ queues rather than offering quality services.

On the background of low remuneration for medical practitioners, he said, they have managed to survive because they are subsidised by private institutions.

ZiMA urged authorities to urgently deal with the finalisation and implementation of the Medical Aid Societies Bill that will ensure comprehensive regulation of health insurers.

The association further called for action on payment of all outstanding claims by medical aid societies.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, Dr Chirisa added, should carry out an audit on all medical aid societies for possible misappropriation of funds. Government, he said, should work flat out in trying to improve conditions of medical practitioners.

