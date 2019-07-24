ICC want suspended ZC board reinstated unconditionally, SRC unmoved

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE International Cricket Council has asked that the Sports and Recreation Commission suspended Zimbabwe Cricket board be reinstated without any conditions, failure which Zimbabwe’s membership will be terminated.

In a letter sent to ZC on Wednesday, ICC chief executive officer Manu Sawhney confirmed the board’s decision to suspend Zimbabwe’s membership for violating Article 2.4 (D) of the world cricket governing body’s constitution which states that “Each Member must at all times manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government (or other public or quasi-public body) interference in its governance, regulation and/or administration of Cricket in its cricket playing country (including in operational matters, in the selection and management of teams, and in the appointment of coaches or support personnel”.

Due to the suspension, Zimbabwe are deprived of all its rights as a member of ICC, shall not receive any distribution of surplus from ICC revenues, will have no rights to participate in any ICC Events or Cricket sanctioned by the ICC and will have no rights to attend or vote at any meetings.

The ICC has provided conditions for which they can review Zimbabwe’s membership status, one of them being that the Tavengwa Mukuhlani led ZC board, which was elected on 14 June in Victoria Falls must be restored back to office immediately unreservedly.

“Should you wish the ICC to reconsider your suspension, you are required to take all relevant steps to ensure that the Board of Zimbabwe Cricket elected on 14 June 2019 is unconditionally reinstated forthwith and, in any event, no later than 8 October 2019 so that the ICC Board can review the matter when it convenes on 12 October 2019 for its next meeting. You are also required to provide satisfactory evidence to ensure that the Zimbabwe Cricket will administer its affairs free of external interference and influence,’’ Sawhney said.

If there is no agreeable response, the ICC will proceed with action which includes bringing an end to Zimbabwe’s membership.

“Should the ICC not receive a satisfactory response from you on the above terms, within the stipulated time-frame, the ICC reserves its right to take such further action as it deems appropriate including to proceed by way of termination of your membership as provided for in the Articles of Association,’’ said Sawhney.

Meanwhile, the SRC board has scoffed at the communication from the ICC, with the board stating that since the letter was not sent to them, they do not have to act on anything contained in it.

“SRC and the interim committee of ZC are not required to do anything in terms of that correspondence, and in particular, attending to the stated terms and conditions for review of the suspension.

“For the avoidance of doubt, until the suspended ZC board ensures for its reinstatement as required of it by the ICC, the interim committee will stay in office and see to the discharge of its mandate as set out in its terms of reference,’’ read part if the SRC statement.

The SRC said they have confidence in the ability and willingness of the suspended board members of ZC in ensuring for an outcome that is in the best interests of the game. In consultation with the interim committee, the SRC stated that they were now attending to the welfare issues of ZC contracted players and employees.

Zimbabwe national women’s cricket players have also weighed in on the unending saga by writing to the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry asking her to intervene to ensure that they realise their dreams. The Lady Chevrons are meant to participate in the ICC Women Twenty20 World Cup Qualifier to be staged in Scotland form the end of August to the beginning of September but with the country’s national teams barred from taking part in ICC events that would not be possible.

Already, four members of the Lady Chevrons, Musonda, Sharne Mayers, Tasmeen Granger and Anesu Mushangwe have been barred from taking part in the Women’s Development Global Squad in England. The four, together with their coach Adam Chifo were meant to leave for England on Thursday but have been informed by the ICC that they will not be allowed to take part in the development initiative because of Zimbabwe’s suspension.

