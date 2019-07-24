Chidzambwa quits Warriors

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE senior national football team coach, Sunday Chidzambwa has resigned with immediate effect from his post, days before the Warriors take on Mauritius in an African Nations Championship qualifier.

In a brief resignation letter, Chidzambwa said Wednesday 24 July was his last day at work with the veteran gaffer expressing his appreciation to the Zimbabwe Football Association for the time he has had as national team coach.

“The letter serves to notify you of my decision to resign from my position of coach of the Zimbabwe men’s football team with immediate effect. My last day at work will be the 24th of July 2019. I wish to convey my profound gratitude to the Association for the time that I have served as the national team coach,’’ Chidzambwa wrote to Zifa president Felton Kamambo.

Chidzambwa’s resignation comes at a time when the Warriors are in camp ahead of the Chan qualifying fixture against Mauritius away on Sunday. The veteran coach was in charge when the Warriors bowed out at the group stage at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where he was leading them for a second time, having been the first mentor to take the Warriors to Afcon in 2004 in the North African country.

