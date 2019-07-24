‘World class team assembled to solve Zimbabwe power problems’

Rozvodòa Varín

South Africa’s Engineer Matshela Koko says he has assembled a team of experts to assist in the construction of a solar plant that will feed 100MW into the power grid.

Said Koko on Wednesday, “Matshela Energy has assembled a World Class team for the 100MW Solar PV Project in Zimbabwe. We are determined to end energy poverty in the region. Watch us when we walk the talk. We will not fail Zimbabwe. We will have boots on the ground in August 2019.”

Matshela Energy was recently granted a licence to produce solar energy in Gwanda.

The company will build a solar plant which is expected to produce 100MW of electricity, in a bid to ease Zimbabwe’s electricity supply crisis which has led to outages lasting up to 18 hours.

In a statement released last Sunday, Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) said, “Subject to the Electricity Act and the terms and conditions of the licence, the licensee may supply electricity to any transmission, distribution or supply licensee who purchases electricity for re-sale and with approval of the Authority to any one or more consumers.”