Mnangagwa sets inter-ministerial committee to deal with electricity crisis

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s cabinet on Tuesday resolved to set up an Inter-Ministerial Committee to work with the Ministry of Energy and Power Development and find solutions to the prevailing power and energy supply challenges.

The following Ministers were unveiled as members of the committee at a post Cabinet briefing on Wednesday morning:

Advocate Fortune Chasi

Mthuli Ncube

Monica Mutsvangwa

Mangaliso Ndlovu

Prisca Mupfumira

Perrance Shiri

Winston Chitando

Kazembe Kazembe.

It was also announced that Minister Chasi is currently in South Africa for electricity supply negotiations with ESKOM.

Zimbabwe has been facing acute power shortages which last up to 18 hours in a single day.

Source: Bulawayo24

