First Lady hails Binga women

Tendai Rupapa in Binga

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has commended Binga District-based women’s organisation, ZUBO Trust, for initiating economic empowerment projects saying such initiatives improve the lives of families and contribute immensely to the country’s macro-economic development.

Amai Mnangagwa, who is the vice president of the Organisation for African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD), which focuses on development and women’s empowerment among other issues, said there was need for continued hard work and teamwork for the sustainability of the projects which lead to development.

Addressing people after officially opening ZUBO Women’s Centre yesterday, the First Lady said it was inspiring and motivating to see how the rural women of Binga have transformed themselves and their communities through self-help projects such as jatropha soap production.

The jatropha has a ready market in Europe, particularly Germany.

“The rural women have proved to be drivers of their own change and I am impressed to have witnessed some of the work these women are doing in their respective wards,” she said.

“I noticed that most of the economic empowerment projects are natural resource based. Therefore, it is not surprising that meaningful economic opportunities in Binga are hinged on sustainable utilisation of natural resources which are at the women’s disposal.”

The First Lady also added that it was pleasing to see organisations such as ZUBO complementing Government efforts in promoting gender equity and equality in the country.

“The Government of Zimbabwe has enacted laws such as the National Gender Policy geared towards eliminating all negative practices that impede equality and equity of the sexes.

“The aim is to promote gender equality in the country thus providing an enabling operating environment.

“It is, however, pleasing to see how organisations such as ZUBO complement such efforts at a local level.

“ZUBO’s vision is a gender just society. A society would never be gender just if women are denied the chance to be leaders, access and control resources.

“Ultimately with such empowerment that ZUBO is showcasing, I envisage a society where both women and men have equal access to all resources and opportunities,” she said.

On infrastructure, Amai Mnangagwa commended the Government for initiating the Karoi-Siabuwa-Binga tarred road saying when completed, it will help to facilitate marketing of the women’s produce to major cities.

“I am reliably informed that the road work has begun, if completed, this road infrastructure will help to facilitate marketing of the women’s produce,” she said.

“It will also enable easy travel for tourists across the Zambezi Valley region.”

She further urged the women to utilise the Women’s Microfinance Bank adding that it was her wish to see the women moving from small to medium and large businesses thereby contributing to national economic development.

The official opening ceremony ran concurrently with belated International Women’s Day commemorations in the area.

Minister of State for Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs Richard Moyo said women have proven that with a supportive and conducive environment they can champion innovative efforts that improve their livelihoods and communities as witnessed in Binga district.

Speaking at the same gathering while representing Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Sithembiso Nyoni, Mr Masauso Phiri pledged the ministry’s support towards the women’s projects.

He said as part of assisting these women, the ministry was rescucitating Binga Craft Centre as a marketing hub for their crafts.

Mr Phiri told the First Lady that cases of domestic violence were on the increase in the district, with most cases going unreported.

