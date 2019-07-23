Zimpapers donates to needy children

Wellington Dengu Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Ltd (Zimpapers) yesterday donated groceries worth thousands of dollars to Bethlehem Children’s Home in Rusike Village, Goromonzi, in response to a request for aid by the founder of the home, Pastor Diamond Sikiyani.

Speaking during the handover of the goods, Zimpapers public relations and corporate affairs manager Ms Beatrice Tonhodzayi said the donation would go a long way in alleviating the needs of the less privileged children at the home.

“As a corporate, we believe in availing opportunities for empowerment and growth and have a deep passion for young people,” she said.

“The donation that we are giving today is a response to the call for help that you made, pastor, to our company, so we have organised as a matter of urgency by acquiring these groceries that we have brought today.

“This is an indication also that we cherish the good work that you are doing.

“These goods have been bought as per the list of the goods that you requested.

“The goods may not be enough, but that is why we have come on the ground to identify some other requirements that are needed so that next time we plan for you in a better way.

“Our company is composed of newspapers and radio stations, so when we go back, we are going to send information to these subsidiaries so that if they feel they want to help in any way, they will do so. We are also calling for other well-wishers to also chip in and support this great work that you are doing.

“On the issue of books, these I promise that we will deliver them soon since we have one of our sub units manufacturing them.”

Pastor Sikiyani thanked the Zimpapers family for their kind gesture and prayed to God to boost the company’s revenue.

“Thank you so much for remembering us, this is definitely a fulfilment of God’s work,” he said.

“These groceries have come at the right time when it is difficult to feed these children.”

As part of its corporate social responsibility, Zimpapers recently donated computers worth thousands of dollars to Bonda Primary School in a bid to complement Government’s efforts to promote e-learning in Zimbabwe.

