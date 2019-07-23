Harare man in court for attempted murder

Geraldine Zaranyika Herald Reporter

A Harare man appeared in court yesterday on allegations of attempted murder after stabbing Takudzwa Mushaya with a knife at Corner Robert Mugabe Road and Cameroon Street in Harare over a stolen hat.

Tinashe Joseph (19) appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko, facing charges of attempted murder.

He was remanded in custody to August 6 and was advised to apply for bail at the High court.

It is the State’s case that on July 22, 2019 at around 0015 at corner of the said streets, the informant, Shingai Moyongove went to the complainant Takudzwa Mushaya and told him that Joseph had stolen his hat.

Mushaya confronted Joseph and asked him for the hat.

This did not go down well with Joseph, who drew a knife from his pockets and stabbed Mushaya on the stomach. Mushaya suffered a deep cut, while Joseph ran away from the scene.

Joseph was apprehended by the police who were on patrol and was taken to Harare Central Police Station.

Mushaya was taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital.

