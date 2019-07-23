Zim artistes flock to Mzansi

Nyore Madzianike Senior Arts Reporter

THE poor turnout at music concerts has forced local artistes to spread tentacles to South Africa where a good number of their fans are based.

It is now common to find local artistes staging shows in Mzansi.

This trend of musicians crossing the Limpopo has led to the emergence of a new crop of music promoters based in South Africa, who are allegedly duping local artistes.

Reports are that this crop of promoters are underpaying local artistes as they accept any offer on their plate, losing potential income in the process.

Johannesburg-based promoter, Enock Chirovapasi of Inizha Promotions, acknowledged that there were some music promoters, who were taking advantage of the current economic environment in the country to deprive local artistes of their potential incomes.

“Yes, I have heard of some of the promoters, who are taking advantage of the economic situation in Zimbabwe, and paying little to musicians coming to perform here in South Africa,” he said.

“It is wrong to take advantage of these musicians because they are also in business.

“It gives a bad impression on the arts industry. Remember, when they come here (South Africa) they would be expecting to return home with something in their pockets”.

Tinashe Mvundhla, who is behind the Zimfest and is based in South Africa, also acknowledged that local artistes were being duped across the Limpopo.

He suggested coming up with an association that would be responsible for handling issues to do with fair practices in the music industry. “As Zimfest, we suggest that we come up with an association that will protect all parties. Some artistes have a tendency of taking money and fail to fulfil their show obligations. I think it will be good if we come up with a constitution that will protect artistes and promoters,” he said.

Mvundhla said artistes should be wary of fly-by-night promoters when entering into agreements.

Allen Simbanegavi, also known as Boss Gavi in the music industry in South Africa said people should abide by their agreements.

Among the list of musicians who are following the “Great Trek” is Sulumani Chimbetu, who of late, has been failing to attract a huge following at his shows in Harare.

The Orchestra Dendera Kings paymaster is scheduled to stage three shows in South Africa this month-end.

Sulu is scheduled to perform for the first time at Club Dominos in Witbank, Mpumalanga on July 26 courtesy of Boss Gavi.

He will then travel to Florida for the Winter Shutdown gig slated for Club Fantasy on July 27 before ending his South African trip with a show at House 28 in Sunnyside, Pretoria.

The Orchestra Dendera Kings frontman has confirmed his trip to South Africa promising to sample some of the tracks from his forthcoming album carrying the trending song “Ndunge”.

