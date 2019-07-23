JUST IN: President congratulates new British PM, Johnson

Joseph Madzimure and Wallace Ruzvidzo

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa on Tuesday congratulated the newly elected British Prime Minister Mr Boris Johnson who defeated rival Jeremy Hunt in the contest to replace Theresa May as Conservative party leader and as Britain’s premier.

Mr Johnson won the election by 66 percent.

Before being elected as British Prime Minister, Mr Johnson served as the Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs.

Mr Boris Johnson was declared the winner of the bruising battle against Jeremy Hunt as the two sat side-by-side in a dramatic ceremony at the Queen Elizabeth II centre in Westminster on Tuesday.

Posting on his twitter account, President Mnangagwa said: “Congratulations @BorisJohnson on your election as leader of the Conservative Party and on becoming Prime Minister of the UK. I wish you good luck for the journey ahead, and look forward to building ever closer ties between our two nations under your leadership”.

Details to follow

Like this: Like Loading...