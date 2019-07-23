New dates for agric show

Norman Muchemwa and Ellen Sanyanga

THE Zimbabwe Agriculture Society (ZAS) has moved backwards by one week, dates of its rebranded Zimbabwe Agriculture Show from August 26 to 31 (as earlier announced) to August 19 to 24.

ZAS rebranded its annual agricultural exhibition, the Harare Agricultural Show, to the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show in January this year as part of its efforts to have a national outlook.

ZAS chief executive officer, Dr Anxious Masuka, made the announcement of the change of dates Tuesday afternoon.

Dr Masuka attributed the change of dates to the need to align the calendar with national and international stakeholders.

“Earlier, we invited you here to announce our rebranding and show dates. We then advised that the show was to be held from August

