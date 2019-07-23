JUST IN: $300 million ‘Kilimanjaro’ sugar project gathers pace

Tawanda Mangoma in CHIREDZI

The $300 million project to clear over 3 000 hectares of land to establish new cane fields at Hippo Valley and Triangle estates in the Lowveld by Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe is now over 50 percent complete with 500 hectares ready for planting.

Dubbed Project Kilimanjaro the venture is set to be completed by September 2020 year when the entire 3262 hectares being cleared will be ready for planting.

After completion of the project, the cleared land will be surrendered to Government for allocation to indigenous out-grower farmers in a move that will see the number of beneficiaries spiking from around 870 to more than 1000.

Details to follow

Like this: Like Loading...