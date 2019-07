Yeukai Karengezeka, Herald Correspondent

Harare City Council is set to demolish anytime soon all illegal houses that were built on council farms in Crowborough as the city was granted a court order to demolish such structures.

Since 2012 several co-operatives illegally took occupation of the council’s land and allocated pieces of land to their members without the consent of the local authority.

Details to follow

