LATEST: Zimbabwe Agricultural Show dates changed

Dumisani Nsingo, Senior Farming Reporter

ORGANISERS of the newly branded annual Zimbabwe Agricultural Show, Zimbabwe Agricultural Society (ZAS) have changed dates for this year’s exhibition forward.

In a press statement ZAS chief executive officer Dr Anxious Masuka said this year’s showcase, which had initially been penciled to be held from 26 to 31 August has been brought forward to run 19 to 24 August as part of the organisation’s efforts to realign the event with the national and international calendar.

“Earlier we invited you here to announce our rebranding and show dates and we advised that the show is to be held on 26 to 31 August 2019. However, owing to the need to realign our calendar with both national and international stakeholders, while ensuring that we retain relevance and growth, we are now bringing back the Show a week earlier to 19 to 24 August 2019,” he said.

The Show was rebranded from the Harare Agricultural Show to the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show in an effort to enhance the exhibition’s national outlook.

ZAS sincerely apologized for an inconvenience that might have been caused to all its stakeholders due to the change of dates but hinted that the move was likely to transform the exhibition.

“While we note that some of our stakeholders might be affected by the change of date, we emphasise this has been done to ensure the Show experience is unforgettable, transformational and impactful as we move further and beyond the Harare Agricultural Show,” said Dr Masuka.

He also said for the first time since 2016, the Show was likely to be officially opened by a Head of State.

“In addition, to the change of dates, we would like to inform you that we are likely to have a visiting Head of State as the Guest of Honour. The last time our Show was opened by a foreign dignitary was in 2016 when we hosted the Vice President of Sierra Leon,” said Dr Masuka.

@DNsingo

