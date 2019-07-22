Over 200 drug peddlers nabbed

Crime Reporter

Police have arrested over 200 suspects dealing in drugs, in possession of pharmaceutical drugs and for other drug-related offences during an ongoing national operation.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police’s Drugs and Narcotics Section has intensified the ongoing operation against drug peddling acts throughout the country,” he said.

“On 18th July 2019, detectives conducted raids in Harare’s Central Business District, Mbare and Fife Avenue Shopping Centre. In this regard, 59 suspects were arrested for various offences which include sale, display for sale and advertising for sale and possession of pharmaceutical drugs that are either unregistered or being sold at undesignated points.”

Asst Comm Nyathi said the drugs were not authorised for sale in Zimbabwe by the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ).

“One suspect was found in possession of over 3 500 illicit tablets of different types,” he said. “These were being sold from a residential premises.

“Of interest is the fact that 13 suspects were arrested at Harare’s Fife Avenue Shopping Centre while selling different types of alleged sex-enhancing drugs.”

Asst Comm Nyathi said the police will continue raiding the shopping centre on a daily basis and implored members of the public to continue reporting any illicit acts being conducted by criminal elements.

He said another 45 suspects were arrested for smoking and possessing mbanje and another 104 others for drug related offences.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police will also ensure the law takes its course on anyone who connives, abets or assists drug peddlers to continue putting the lives of Zimbabweans in danger through the sale and offering of illicit substances or drugs to unsuspecting members of the public who include the youths,” he said.

Last week, Vice President Kembo Mohadi warned drug dealers and organisers of Vuzu parties, saying those doing so will face the full wrath of the law.

VP Mohadi was speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of a drug rehabilitation centre and Registrar-General’s offices in Bulawayo’s Cowdray Park.

Like this: Like Loading...