Tsvangirai’s son to represent MDC in Glen view by-election

Vincent Tsvangirai

Vincent Tsvangirayi has won the internal MDC election to stand in September’s by-election for Glen View South constituency. The seat fell vacant following the death of Vincent’s sister, Vimbayi Tsvangirai-Java, last month.

Posting on Twitter, the opposition party said:

Vincent Tsvangirai son to our late icon and MDC founding leader, will represent the party in the Glen View South by-election slated for 7 September this year after beating seven other contestants in the primaries held today.

Earlier reports had suggested that there were nine prospective candidates for the MDC primary election.

MDC secretary for Education, Fadzai Mahere, and former representative of the constituency, Paul Madzore, were on the list. Mahere however later refuted the claims.

Glen View National Assembly seat fell vacant following the death of Tsvangirai Java who succumbed to injuries that she sustained following a car accident on her way from Bulawayo.

