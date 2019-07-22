WATCH: Kirsty Coventry speaks to Trevor Ncube

Kirsty Coventry Speaks To Trevor Ncube

Sports minister, Kirsty Coventry, has said that she thinks the International Cricket Council was ‘completely wrong’ in thinking that there was government interference in the running of the country’s cricket.

She says that she only appointed a board which is the norm in other jurisdictions including Pakistan. This comes after the ICC suspended Zimbabwe Cricket after the government allegedly interfered in the sport.

The suspension came after the Sports and Recreation Commission suspended the Zimbabwe Cricket Board and replaced it with a new one. Watch the video below.

[embedded content]

