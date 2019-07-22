Chiwenga’s health deteriorates, flown from SA to China

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga

HARARE – Presidential Spokesperson Office of the President and Cabinet, George Charamba, has reportedly revealed in a press statement that Vice President, Constantino Chiwenga has left South Africa for China where he is to undergo “thorough medical tests”. Below we present the purported press statement.

PRESS STATEMENT ON VICE PRESIDENT CHIWENGA’S CONDITION.

Following last week’s Presidential statement on Vice President CGDN Chiwenga’s health and recovery status, the Office of the President and Cabinet wishes to inform the Nation that the Vice President this week left for the People’s Republic of China where he is set to undergo further medical tests.

His relocation to China, which builds on the satisfactory recovery progress he has been making, follows weekend discussions at the highest level between Governments of Zimbabwe and China, at which a decision was taken to allow Chinese medical experts to join their expert counterparts from Zimbabwe, South Africa and India in attending to the Vice President.

The Office will keep the Nation updated on the progress the Vice President continues to make towards full recovery.

George Charamba Presidential Spokesperson Office of the President and Cabinet. 22/07/19

” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” />