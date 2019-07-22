RBZ allows MultiChoice to collect DStv subs in foreign currency

MultiChoice said that it will be excluded from new restrictions in Zimbabwe on payments, as the central bank has allowed it to collect subscriptions there in foreign currency, Fin24 reported.

A number of banks were demanding the elusive United States dollar and an extra commission to process DStv subscriptions for locals as more plastic money payment avenues are being closed, side-lining a number of customers.

Banks would now be processing DStv payments again but anticipated productivity to be low because of continuous power cuts. MultiChoice Zimbabwe does not accept any form of payment directly from DStv customers

MultiChoice Zimbabwe has sent a text to its subscribers saying that payments could still be made through the banks in US dollars. Other Zimbabweans are opting to get relatives in South Africa to pay for the service through Shoprite and Checkers outlets.

However, depleted Nostro accounts have been making it increasingly difficult to switch from bond note-denominated payments to US dollar-based settlements.

Source: Techunzipped

