‘Mnangagwa’s secretary runs parallel government’

HARARE – Chief Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda is running a parallel government that has more Permanent Secretaries reporting to him that those reporting to Cabinet Ministers Professor Jonathan Moyo has revealed.

Said Moyo, “Last week Parliament’s public accounts portfolio committee was told that the Misheck Sibanda headed Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), is complicit in the abuse of USD 3billion under Command Agriculture. The OPC has 500 staffers, including 34 permanent secretaries, all inhouse!

“There are more permanent secretaries in the OPC under Misheck Sibanda than the number of permanent secretaries heading government ministries!”

Exiled Beauty Zhuwawo said Sibanda should be hauled before the Public Accounts Committee to give an account on how the three billion disappeared under his watch.

“Is he running a parallel government with 34 permanent Secretaries? How many did the late Dr Utete have?” Zhuwawo said. “As the principal accounting officer of government and de facto prime minister he is answerable. Tendai Biti should call him before the portfolio committee.”

Last week it was revealed that the funds which were meant for Command Agriculture disappeared through the system and the Ministry of Agriculture was forced to adopt some of the funds into their accounting while they knew nothing about them.

Zimbabweans have for former Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa to account for the money since he was the Minister during the time when transactions were made. – Bulawayo24

