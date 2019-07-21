‘MDC are cry babies’ – Obert Mpofu

The opposition, Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) has been called upon to stop being cry babies but focus on developing the lives of those it purports to represent.

In an interview after a series of campaigns in Lupane east, Zanu PF National Secretary for Administration, Obert Mpofu said the ruling party will not be swayed from delivering its promises to the electorate.

“They are not visible. They are not people oriented. They are just used to complaining, accusing the party for everything instead of addressing the needs of the people. We in Zanu PF spend a lot of time listening to people, addressing issues that affect our people, working with the people on the ground. If you go to most of the wards that are run by MDC counsellors, these were last seen during the elections. It is an opposition that is bent on complaining and being cry babies on literally everything,” said Dr Mpofu.

On the party’s success in a number of bye-elections conducted to date, Mpofu highlighted that Zanu PF was people oriented hence its policies were starting to be appreciated by many.

“We have been doing well everywhere there has been a bye-election throughout the country. As the secretary for administration for the party, I’m so excited about this development. MDC has been struggling to even win their former seats. This is an indication that people realise that there is only one party in this country that can bring about development in an environment which is peaceful, democratic and orderly,” he said.

While Zanu PF is seeking to retain its seat through a vigorous campaign that has seen leaders from various levels going out to canvass for votes, the scenes on the ground have not shown any visibility by other contesting parties.

The Lupane east seat fell vacant following the death of Sithembile Gumbo and a bye-election is set for the 3rd of August. – ZBC