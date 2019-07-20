Companies jostle for Midlands Show stands

Sukoluhle Ndlovu, Midlands Correspondent

MORE than 85 percent of exhibition space for the annual Midlands Agricultural Show to be held next month in Gweru, has been taken, an official said.

The show will be held from 15 to 8 August and will run under the theme “Strategising for economic growth”.

In an interview, Midlands Show Society chairperson Mr Augustine Mupakurirwa said preparations were going accordingly adding that the event is expected to be attended by more than 30 000 people.

“Preparations for this year’s edition are going well and are at an advanced stage.

The response from the exhibitors is overwhelming as more than 85 percent of the exhibition space has been taken up and more companies are still coming.

People are eager to take up stands and the number has been increasing over the years,” he said.

Mr Mupakurirwa said this year’s event promises to be bigger as new exhibitors have come on board.

“We have companies that will be exhibiting for the first time and this is quite an improvement on our side as it shows that more companies have faith in this event.

We are very happy about the response we are getting from the business community and we are very grateful for the support they have given us,” he said.

He said the show will be officially opened by a high ranking official although he could not disclose the name.

“Our guest of honour is a high ranking official although we cannot disclose the name now since we haven’t finalised the necessary arrangements.

We will make the announcement in due course,” he said.

Mr Mupakurirwa called on exhibitors to come in their numbers as the show will accord them a rare opportunity to showcase their products.

“We encourage exhibitors to take up stands as this a brilliant opportunity for them to showcase and parade their products.

As the Midlands Show Society, we would like to urge businesses and stakeholders to work together in developing the economy,” he said.

Midlands Show Society will also host a Golf tournament in partnership with Zimbabwe Newspapers.

