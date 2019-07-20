Bosso continue hunt for three points

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS continue with their quest for the elusive three points when they face Manica Diamonds at Vengere Stadium in Rusape this afternoon.

Bosso, under the tutelage of Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu are yet to pick up maximum points with two draws from the same number of matches. They managed to earn a 1-1 draw away to Ngezi Platinum Stars before they got a similar result when they faced defending champions FC Platinum at Barbourfields Stadium last Sunday.

Mpofu will miss today’s fixture due to bereavement after he lost his brother who is being laid to rest today. His assistant Bekithemba Ndlovu will take charge of the team as Bosso continue their search for the hard to secure three points. Highlanders have only picked up maximum points three times this season from 14 matches and are enduring one of their worst starts in recent years. The former Bosso skipper, who watched Manica Diamonds lose to Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve Stadium last Saturday, is convinced they will walk away with the three points this afternoon.

“We saw them play Chiefs and we played FC Platinum but when they come to us it won’t be the same. From what I saw at Luveve I think we have got a good chance of getting three points when we go away,’’ Ndlovu said.

He is, however, wary of the venue, with Bosso having lost 1-0 to Mutare City Rovers the last time they played at Vengere last season. Ndlovu feels that because it is an uneven pitch, Vengere does not encourage a passing game that Highlanders love to play.

“Vengere is a small field, uneven so the ground can make it difficult for a team that is not used to playing their normal football, like us we like playing a passing game but at Vengere we cannot pass especially at the back when we are trying to build, you make a lot of mistakes,’’ he said.

The only way Bosso can pick up maximum points according to “Super” is if the boys put up a battle.

“I think it will be up to fighting of the boys because it will be difficult to play football to get our three points. It’s a game which we can win, it’s a game in which we can get our first set of three points.”

Bosso and their opponents are not far apart on the log, with Luke Masomere’s men a point ahead of Amahlolanyama.

Masomere has at his disposal a number of experienced players who have seen it all on the local scene. Ismael Lawe, Peace Makaha, Jorum Muchambo, Carlton Munzabwa, Stephen Sibanda, Nelson Tachi, Marshal Mudehwe, Benjamin Marere and Pritchard Mpelele are seasoned players capable of giving Bosso a tough time. Highlanders, who go into today’s battle without their injured creative midfielder Divine Mhindirira, will look to skipper Ariel Sibanda, Peter Muduhwa, Tendai Ndlovu, Brian Banda, Nqobizitha Masuku, Ray Lunga, Cleopas Kapupurika, Prince Dube and Mbongeni Ndlovu in their pursuit of three points from Vengere.

While Bosso look east, another fallen giant Dynamos face Caps United in the Harare derby at Rufaro while TelOne clash with Mushowani Stars at Luveve.

