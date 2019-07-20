Chicken Inn seek response

BY FORTUNE MBELE

FOLLOWING a morale-sapping defeat to Hwange at the Colliery last week, championship chasing Chicken Inn will be seeking an immediate response this afternoon when they face tricky Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve Stadium.

The Gamecocks coach, Joey Antipas, blamed complacency for their 2-1 defeat that cost his team a position on the top of the log standings.

He has been preaching consistence this week.

“We are busy trying to make up for the defeat to Hwange last week. It was a game that just went awry; a game of halves, in which we played well in the first half and scored and then we just imploded in the second,” Antipas said.

“Consistency is eluding us and the boys sometimes just sit off and become over-confident. I have been preaching to the boys about respecting opponents and that if you approach a team without respect, it becomes a big problem.”

He said the loss was now water under the bridge and they would be out to get a win against struggling Bulawayo Chiefs, who have a knack for troubling big teams.

“All in all, we are going out to redeem ourselves. The boys are down, but we have to lift their spirits. I believe we have good team. We have a clean bill of health and a full squad ready for the game tomorrow (today),” Antipas said.

His talisman, Clive Augusto, who has netted 13 goals to date and was voted the Castle Lager Player of the Month for June, will be out to increase his tally as he aims for the Golden Boot award at the end of the season.

Weekend Fixtures

Today: Chicken Inn v Bulawayo Chiefs (Luveve), Herentals v Hwange (National Sports Stadium), ZPC Kariba v Triangle (Nyamhunga), Yadah v Harare City (Rufaro),

Ngezi Platinum Stars v Black Rhinos (Baobab), FC Platinum v Chapungu (Mandava)

Tomorrow: Manica Diamonds v Highlanders (Vengere), Dynamos v Caps United (Rufaro), TelOne v Mushowani Stars (Luveve)

