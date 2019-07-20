Millers get $1m food aid for 10 cyclone-affected schools

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

THE Grain Millers of Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) has so far procured food worthy $1 million to assist 10 schools that were affected by Cyclone Idai as part of its feeding programme.

GMAZ chairman Tafadzwa Musarara yesterday met headmasters in Chimanimani, whose schools are set to benefit from the school feeding scheme, which he said would run until the end of the year.

“The issue of transparency is very critical in this food aid programme. If there is transparency, this programme will go a very long way in feeding children affected by the cyclone,” he said

“We were deeply affected with the disaster. We never anticipated it. We asked for 10 schools for a start, but it’s not us who chose them.”

Musarara said GMAZ met President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Local Government minister July Moyo and his Primary and Secondary Education counterpart, Paul Mavima, who

helped identify schools to assist with food.

“We are not just providing food, but we are providing food that has nutritional requirements. In the morning, pupils will be given porridge and at around 10am,

they will be given maheu, while at lunch they will get sadza and soya beans,” he said

Hangani Primary School headmaster Lovemore Timbira said the feeding project would go a long way in ending hunger at schools affected by the cyclone.

“This is a good project and we are happy as school heads in Chimanimami, as we hope attendance will improve considerably,” he said.

