SB Moyo off to Namibia

Bulawayo Bureau

FOREIGN Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo will lead a delegation to Namibia to attend the 9th session of the Zimbabwe-Namibia Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC) to be held from 22 to 24 July 2019.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry’s spokesperson, Mr Shepherd Gwenzi, said a number of agreements are expected to be signed during the JPCC.

“The Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) to be signed include terms of reference for joint trade and economic committee between Zimbabwe and Namibia, Memorandum of Understanding on co-operation on the promotion of small and medium enterprises development and mutual customs assistance agreement,” said Mr Gwenzi.

“Other agreements to be signed include the Memorandum of sharing of information and the Memorandum on understanding between Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) and Namibia Chamber of Commerce (NCCI).”

Dr Moyo’s engagement follows his successful United Kingdom visit for a four-day Global Conference for media freedom and a re-engagement programme to strengthen bilateral relations and woo investment into the country.

The conference was being co-hosted by the British and Canadian Governments and Dr Moyo gave an address on investment opportunities and the ease of doing business in Zimbabwe.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry said the trip was in furtherance of the country’s economic diplomacy policy to secure international financial support and foreign direct investment.

