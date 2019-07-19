Talent Chimutambgi Herald Reporter

Government has appointed an advisory board for Harare which will assist with ideas on voluntary basis, in a move expected to improve service delivery and instil confidence among residents.

The 19-member board would advise on various issues, including water and sanitation, as well as infrastructural development in the capital.

Briefing journalists in the capital, Minister of State Harare Metropolitan Provincial Affairs Oliver Chidawu, said the move was aimed at decentralisation of decision making by allowing residents to participate through their representatives.

“This meeting is to advise of the advisory board we have put together which we call ‘Team rebuild Harare’ which is composed of prominent people who are resident in Harare and who have invested in Harare,” he said.

“They have been carefully selected to advise this office with the aim to improve service delivery in the province.” The advisory board is made up of Professor W. Sadomba, prominent lawyer Mr Simplisio Chihambakwe, Mr Vulindlela Ndlovu, who is the current director of CIMAS, Mr T. Maswiswi from Zimplats, Mrs L. Mupona, who is the town planner in the Harare City Council, Mr A. Mazarire, Mr F. Vheriwa, Mr Themba Ndebele, Mr Patrick Devinnish, Mr John Manley, Ambassador Marry Mubi, Mr Muchadei Masunda, Mr Kumbirai Katsande, Dr Lennieye, Mr Douglas Hoto, Engineer Seth Kambarami, Mr Munyati, Dr Robie Mupawose and Mr T. Zinyama from the Harare Residents Association.

