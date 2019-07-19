ED speaks on VP Chiwenga’s health

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is recovering well from a South African hospital where he is receiving treatment, the President has said. Addressing a Zanu-PF Women’s League National Assembly meeting at the party headquarters, President Mnangagwa said VP Chiwenga was now able to do physical exercises on his own, an indication that he was on the road to recovery.

The President said he was in constant communication with VP Chiwenga and was gratified that he was recovering well.

“Our Vice President, Cde Chiwenga, is not feeling well. He once went to India for a fairly long time, he felt better and returned. Upon his return, he resumed his duties, but the problem recurred. We then sent him to South Africa,” said President Mnangagwa.

“That is where he is right now. I often speak to him whenever he is free. He has been a bit under the weather, but of late he has improved so much that I was pleased to note that he was now doing some exercises on his own. We are quite grateful for that development.”

President Mnangagwa’s clarification is set to pour cold water on some sections of the media who have been publishing speculative stories on VP Chiwenga’s health.

Speaking at the same occasion, Zanu-PF Secretary for the Women’s League, Cde Mabel Chinomona, said they were solidly behind the decision by the Youth League to call for the investigation of individuals named for alleged corruption.

“As women, we support what the youth did. We know other people who were named are complaining. That is why there should be an investigation, as a result there is nothing for them to worry about. We would also want to commend you President for the decision to constitute a commission of inquiry into the allegations,” said Cde Chinomona, who is also Senate president.

She said the Zanu-PF Women’s League was behind the President and wants him to represent the party as its Presidential candidate in 2023.

“We have agreed as the Women’s League that we will stand by President Mnangagwa.

“We have noted that there might be misguided elements, but they will not distract us; we are fully behind you,” she said.

Cde Chinomona added that President Mnangagwa’s great work was manifesting itself through the support from rural women, who threw their weight behind him.

