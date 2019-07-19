Designer with taste for finer things in life

Tafadzwa Zimoyo

“Don’t be into trends. Don’t make fashion own you, but you decide what you are, what you want to express by the way you dress and the way you live.” — Gianni Versace.

After successfully obtaining her Diploma in Design at Danhiko College, Doreen Muzariri was inspired by her love for the finer things to do with the fashion culture, including, but not limited to: quality goods and an obsession with shoes.

When Doreen started making and selling clothes, she and her friend launched a clothing line before her partner relocated to the United States.

“Unfortunately the clothing line did not work out in Zimbabwe, since I was young and effectively unguided to have the exceptional wisdom that I needed in business,” she said.

Born 34 years ago in Harare, on October 24, 1984, Doreen is the founder of the Dee’s Shoehab, a ladies clothing and accessories brand.

“I have been in the clothing industry for the past 14 years now as I started in 2005,” she said.

But outside her business, Doreen is involved in philanthropic work.

“I love giving back and contributing to the community. The economy is not performing well, and I believe in giving a purpose of life to those without access to opportunities,” she explained.

Doreen is a fun-loving individual, who is at times very loud, but also shy and likes to keep her life private. As a result, most people know the Dee’s Shoehab brand and not the person behind it.

Doreen is grateful to her family and friends for the significant role they all played, in being supportive and encouraging her to be where she is today.

True to the old English adage that says a rolling stone gathers no moss, Doreen had the backing of “special people” in her life who believed in her through thick and thin.

Her husband, who also doubles up as her best friend believed in her right from the beginning when they first met 10 years ago.

“My husband pushed me to get up several times when I was at the point of giving up,” she said.

She says her children were the reason she gets up and get going for bigger things everyday, even when she feels tired.

That said, her brother-in-law and mentor has played a pivotal role in moulding her to be the fine lady that she is today in what appears to be a case of the student being greater than the teacher, as she constantly finds herself doing her best to be stronger and wiser (like him),with each passing day.

If she is not working, Doreen loves spending time with her family.

“I enjoy being with my family and I also like reading,” she said.

Like a true creative mind, Doreen travels regularly, chasing the latest and trending fashion cultures, but when she is not travelling, she likes to watch movies or series.

“Every minute counts, when home I’m with family because they are everything to me,” she enthused.

According to Doreen fashion is life and food to her soul.

“I would like to thank my clients for supporting me. I love fashion and personally I am a shoe addict hence lost count. I don’t have a shoe rack but I have a shoe closet. I buy my stuff for my shop from Turkey, Italy and Spain,” she boastingly said.

To date Doreen has worked with some of the local and internationally renowned celebrities.

