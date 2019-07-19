Warriors trek into CHAN camp on Monday

Sports Reporter

THE home-based Warriors are scheduled to go into camp on Monday to prepare for the 2020 CHAN qualifier against Mauritius as focus returns to the national team after their poor show at this year’s AFCON finals.

Team manager Wellington Mpandare said the players are set to move into camp on Monday for the first of the two-legged battle against Mauritius, on the Indian Ocean island nation, next weekend.

The second leg is set for Barbourfields in Bulawayo.

“The local-based Warriors are now set to go into camp on Monday because we have a CHAN qualifier coming up at the end of this month, which is next weekend,’’ said Mpandare.

“The players will once again be camped at the Yadah Hotel complex, even though at first there were questions whether it would be availed for national duty because of the fire that gutted part of the complex.

“I had actually told my employers at ZIFA to look for alternative accommodation for the camp, but I have just spoken to the Prophet (Walter Magaya), who has indicated to me that, even though part of the complex was razed by a fire, he had already made contingency plans that a part of the hotel will be availed for the team.

“He said although there was general disappointment, across the country after the team’s showing at the AFCON finals, where the expectations were that we would go past the group stages, he had decided he couldn’t abandon the boys simply because things didn’t go well.

“He told me that this is a national assignment and he has to play his part, just like he has been doing in the past, and nothing has changed and the boys will be accommodated there ahead of the trip to Mauritius.’’

ZIFA president Felton Kamambo revealed last week that the technical team, which took charge of the Warriors during their 2019 AFCON finals campaign, will remain in place for the CHAN campaign.

That means head coach Sunday Chidzambwa will be in charge of the team together with his assistants, Lloyd Mutasa and Rahman Gumbo.

However, a member of that technical side, fitness trainer Thompson “Rubberman’’ Matenda, has quit after getting a job with a Zambian club.

