Policewoman’s car smashed for snatching hubby

A police woman from Gweru who is attached to the Criminal Investigation Department had the windscreen of her car smashed by a woman who accused her of snatching her husband.

Detective Sergeant Estery Ziyenge allegedly snatched Alfred Chindamba, a petrol attendant at a local garage, from his wife of 11 years, Meryline Matambo,with whom he sired two children.

A B-Metro mole that spoke on condition of anonymity said Ziyenge’s car got smashed after she had accompanied her lover Chindamba to take his clothes from his matrimonial home which he shared with Matambo.

“The affair had been going on for a long time now and Matambo has been quiet about it. What pushed her to the edge is that this woman had the guts to accompany Chindamba to collect his clothes.

“She felt disrespected in her own house and she picked a brick which she used to smash the windscreen,” said the source.

Contacted for comment, Ziyenge denied the allegations saying she was not aware of the matter while Chindamba could not be drawn to comment as his mobile phone was not reachable.

“I cannot comment on the matter because I don’t know anything about it,” she said.

However, Matambo confirmed losing her husband to Ziyenge saying she had accepted it although it was still a bitter pill for her to swallow.

“My husband started having an affair with Ziyenge sometime ago and the two have since moved in together. What pains me the most is that I have been with this guy through tough times. He once had a mental breakdown and had to be admitted in a mental institution. His relatives deserted him and l was the only one who was there for him because l believed he was my soul mate,” said Matambo.