JUST IN: VP Chiwenga on the mend, ED

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is recovering well from a South African hospital where he is receiving medical treatment, President Mnangagwa has said.

Addressing a Zanu PF Women’s League National Assembly meeting at the party headquarters, President Mnangagwa said VP Chiwenga was now able to do physical exercises on his own, an indication that he was on the road to recovery. President Mnangagwa said he was in constant communication with VP Chiwenga and was gratified that he was recovering well.

More to follow…

