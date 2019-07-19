DeMbare sign Murwira

BY HENRY MHARA

DYNAMOS has completed the signing of Godknows Murwira on loan from FC Platinum, to take their mid-season transfer acquisitions to four and the midfielder is expected to feature for the club when they face off with rivals Caps United in the Harare derby at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.

Murwira has been loaned until the end of the season although Dynamos has an option to make the deal permanent.

Coach Tonderai Ndiraya confirmed that the versatile player has joined and his arrival follows that of strikers Simba Nhivi and Evans Katema and midfielder Archford Gutu.

“From the onset, I said we are reorganising the team because we were not happy with some of the quality that we have. We made it clear that we were going to

add five players and we are doing that. We have added four so far and those are done deals,” Ndiraya said, adding that they are currently assessing a winger with the hope of adding him to the squad.

Ndiraya is hoping that Murwira will get his clearance from the Premier Soccer League in time for the match against Caps.

“The finer details are being worked on and I am hoping that by the end of today (yesterday) or tomorrow (today) all the paperwork will be done for him to play on Sunday. We have done our part here, and the management is running around to make sure that we have Godknows for the Sunday match.”

Murwira made his name at Dynamos where he joined a few years before Ndiraya snapped him when he was coaching Ngezi Platinum Stars two seasons ago.

After a splendid season with the Mhondoro-Ngezi side in which he was voted as one of the eleven finalists for the Soccer Star of the Year, FC Platinum opened

the cheque book and snared him to Zvishavane.

But the midfielder, who is equally comfortable playing in defence, somehow failed to break into Norman Mapeza-coached side and subsequently asked for a move

away.

He barely played any match at FC Platinum, but there is no doubting the talent.

Ndiraya, though, who first worked with Murwira at Dynamos, is not worried.

“Godknows brings some quality and he also brings experience. He has been playing at the top level for a while and he brings something which we have been

missing in our team. Not just him, but all the other guys who are joining us. His inclusion will give us some form of respectability from the other teams. Most

importantly he can contribute to the cause of the team in so many ways because he is a utility player and that is the reason why we went for him because he can

cover so many positions,” Ndiraya said.

“He is a boy I have worked with in the past and I know how best to use him. I know how to get the best out of him, so that’s were I’m deriving my confidence

from. I’m sure he will settle quickly because he played for the team before. He is also a very good player, and that is what we are banking on. We are not really worried about his inactiveness over the past half season.”

Gutu signed some few weeks ago and has been training with the team for almost a month now, but he hasn’t been playing because he was yet to receive his

international transfer clearance from his former club.

It appears that has since been sorted and he is likely to play a part on Sunday although Ndiraya has some concerns about the midfielder’s fitness.

“His paperwork was done this week and we are expecting him to feature, but we are a little bit concerned about his fitness. We will sit down and decide which

part he can play for the team on Sunday. He hasn’t been active for a while, so we will keep pushing him. We had no option (but to have) him in and we will have

to get his fitness while he is playing,” Ndiraya said.

Katema and Nhivi featured for the team in the 1-all draw against Black Rhinos at the weekend, with the former marking his debut with an assist.

