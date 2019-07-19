‘Zimbabwe First Lady apologises for x-rated recorded lull with military general’ – Report

THE First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has apologised for the the audio clip of herself having a “conversation” with colonel Samson Murombo, commander of the 1 Presidential Guard Infantry Battalion; according to a local daily report.

The report further alleges that the audio is 42 minutes long, and not the abridged 8-minute one that went viral on Monday.

The audio was recorded on June 26 when she telephoned Colonel Murombo whom she accused of spying on her by giving spying gadgets to one Manjoro and Mhlanga to do the spying job on her.

Daily News sources revealed that Murombo was shaken by the First Lady’s rant. The report further alleges:

… a shaken Murombo escalated the issue to Brigadier-General Fidelis Mhonda, who took over as head of the Presidential Guard from Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe during the May top army brass reshuffle. Mhonda reportedly presented the abridged recording to Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) commander lieutenant-general Edzai Chimonyo, who approached the commander of the Defence Forces Philip Valerio Sibanda, who later on engaged President Emmerson Mnangagwa. A meeting of the top security bosses reportedly discussed the issue and resolved that the matter was a storm in a teacup. The first lady, confronted over the bust-up, reportedly apologised. Contrary to pervasive speculation that the officers have since been relieved of their duties or transferred, the Daily News can report that the officers, who are stationed at the Presidential Battalion 1.1 which is next door to the State House, are still in their postings and free from harm or any danger.

The suspected spying gadgets were actually phones that are used in communication by members of the Presidential Guard to protect the VVIPs outside the cities, the report says.

More: Daily News

Like this: Like Loading...