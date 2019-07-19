Armed robber in court for over R 567k robbery, shooting victim 8 times

BY SILAS NKALA

A SOUTH AFRICA-BASED man has been taken to Beitbridge Regional Magistrates’ Courts, facing armed robbery charges involving ZAR567 000, mobile phones and a Toyota Allex vehicle.

Enock Nyamani (35) from Mberengwa, who is currently based in Polokwane, also faces an attempted murder charge after he shot his victim eight times.

Nyamani pleaded not guilty to armed robbery when he appeared before Beitbridge Regional magistrate Crispen Mberewere on Tuesday and was remanded in custody to

July 23 for trial.

Prosecutor Munyonga Kuvarega told the court that on June 9, the complainant, Muchineripi Hlaringo (40), a self-employed Beitbridge resident, retired to bed at around midnight, having secured his residence.

It is the State’s case that at around 2am, Nyamani, acting in connivance with his accomplices, who are still at large, went to Hlaringo’s house, with one of

them armed with a pistol.

They allegedly cut the electric fence erected on top of the security wall in order to gain access into the yard.

Kuvarega said the gang forced open the screen door to the house before breaking into Hlaringo’s bedroom, awakening him and his wife Loveness Mhike. They shot

Hlaringo twice on the right thigh, once on the left calf, once on the right arm, thrice on the left arm and once on the lower abdomen.

Hlaringo fell to the ground and Nyamani and his accomplices demanded money from him, at the same time threatening to kill him. Hlaringo told them the money was

in a satchel under the bed.

Nyamani and his alleged accomplices took the satchel containing the ZAR567 000. They allegedly ransacked the room, searching for more money, taking two mobile

phones before tying Mhike’s hands with a string and getting away in Hlaringo’s Toyota Allex .

A report made to the police leading to Nyamani’s arrest.

