Govt, civil servants strike deal

Africa Moyo Deputy News Editor

GOVERNMENT has reached an agreement with its workers which will see civil servants getting an equivalent of 50 percent of their salaries as a once-off cushioning allowance this month.

Further, engagements for a cost of living adjustment to cater for the period August to December will continue.

Civil servants’ representatives hailed President Mnangagwa’s tireless efforts to address challenges faced by workers in the wake of recent increases in the cost of goods and services.

Last night, the Apex Council corroborated in a statement that an agreement had been reached, adding that each civil servant would get $400 as a “once-off payment together with the salary of July regardless of one’s grade”.

Secretary to the Public Service Commission Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe also confirmed the development.

This follows another pact sealed between the Government and health workers.

Government is now left with concluding cushioning allowance negotiations for the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

A draft statement of the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) meeting held yesterday at Kaguvi Building in Harare yesterday, seen by The Herald last night, confirms that an agreement was reached.

Reads the draft statement in part: “Government and its workers held a National Joint Negotiating Council meeting on 18 July 2019, where an agreement was reached to pay a cushioning allowance to all civil servants to provide relief from the harsh economic environment.

“The cushioning allowance will be extended as a once-off payment for the month of July 2019.”

Despite the agreement on a cushioning allowance, Government is continuing to negotiate a cost of living adjustment which will further cushion civil servants from economic vagaries.

The draft statement confirms that “negotiations are continuing on a cost of living adjustment (COLA) to further cushion civil servants for the remaining five months from August to December 2019”.

“The workers appreciated the gesture by His Excellency President E.D. Mnangagwa in response to their plight, an intervention made in spite of tight fiscal constraints,” reads the statement.

Government has indicated that it remains committed to improving the welfare of its workers despite a tight fiscal environment.

