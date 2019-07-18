JUST IN: Diaspora critical to economic turnaround

From Isdore Guvamombe in BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom

Government takes the Diaspora community as a critical sector that cannot be left out in the country’s turnaround strategy and achievement of vision 2030.

Addressing Zimbabweans living in Birmingham, England last night, Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Prisca Mupfumira said Zimbabwe’s re-engagement, reconstruction, Transitional Stabilisation Programme and even Vision 2030, will be difficult to attain without the participation of the Zimbabwean Diaspora Community.

“As Government we will do everything in our powers to ensure that our Diaspora Community participates in the Second Republic’s reconstruction and we are aware of the fact that it will be difficult to achieve all projects without our diaspora community.

” To you our Diaspora community we say dont be left out. Come home and visit. Come home and invest. You are our brand ambassadors. Raise the country’s flag high,” she said.

